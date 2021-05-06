Mobile vaccine bus to provide COVID-19 vaccines in Holyoke

A health worker administers a dose of the AstraZeneca vaccine against COVID-19 to a patient inside the convention center known as “La Nuvola”, The Cloud, in Rome, Wednesday, March 10, 2021. The visually extraordinary complex designed by famed architect Massimiliano Fuksas has been transformed into a temporary vaccination center. (AP Photo/Andrew Medichini)

HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) – A mobile vaccination bus will be administering vaccines in Holyoke to underserved communities starting Thursday.

According to a news release sent to 22News, Mobile Vax is an effort created by Tufts Health Plan and Harvard Pilgrim Health Care to reach and vaccinate more people against COVID-19 particularly those in black and brown communities and non-English speaking populations.

The two-day mobile vaccination clinic located at Veterans’ Memorial Park on 536 Dwight Street in Holyoke is focused on bringing vaccines to residents in Holyoke and Chicopee and will administer approximately 120 vaccinations per day starting on Thursday from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. The clinic is being supported by Holyoke Health, who will also administer the vaccines.

Those looking to get vaccinated are encouraged to make an appointment. Walk-ins will be accommodated based on vaccine availability.

The Latino Equity Fund offers vaccine access to these communities to help overcome vaccine hesitancy.