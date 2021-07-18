Mobile VaxBus visits Holyoke

HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) — The Massachusetts VaxBus visited a Holyoke neighborhood on Sunday.

The Vax Bus spent part of the day at Holyoke’s Springdale park on Main Street, then moving to Our Lady of Guadalupe Church on Maple Street. Winston Owes has been driving these Vax Buses since February in residential neighborhoods throughout Massachusetts. He wishes more people would get the Vaccination

“I’d like to see more people come out and get it. You have to watch the news, get your shot, keep everyone safe,” Owes said.

Owes believes more people should take advantage of the VaxMillions Lottery. You have a chance to win one million dollars if you received the shot.

