SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The Men of Color Health Awareness group or MOCHA hosted an informational reception on public health myths at the Cozy Court Pavilion in Springfield.

This event was all about dispelling myths and presenting facts about the COVID-19 virus and the vaccines.

The community was able to start a dialogue and asks questions about the risks of the new highly contagious omicron variants. Representative Bud Williams stressed the importance of vaccinations, testing and discussing how Black and brown communities are disproportionately impacted by COVID-19.

MOCHA stressing the importance of having Black and brown communities learning about these health risks from voices that represent them in the community.

Wilmore Webley the Associate Dean at UMass Amherst told 22News, “The way that misinformation spreads is that it sounds good, people think it’s true and they run with it. But if I give you this bit of science, if I teach a little bit about the biology of what a virus is and how they are developed then for sure when you hear the misinformation at the very least you will question what you are hearing.”

MOCHA’s mission is to empower men of color and their families in the greater Springfield area with the tools to eliminate these health disparities

They said they will continue to provide education on testing, masking, and vaccines to get through this next wave together.