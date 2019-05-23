Monarch Place falcons banded by MassWildlife

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – When faced with perceived danger to their young, humans as well as moms in the wild will fight to protect their offspring.

Which made the banding of two Peregrine Falcon chicks high above downtown Springfield late Thursday so difficult and perilous. Falcon families have been nesting on this 21st-floor ledge at the Monarch building since 1989.

You might recall the first was a couple called Andy and Amelia. CCTV has allowed us to eavesdrop on them and their successors ever since.

Retired assistant director of Massachusetts fisheries and Wildlife Tom French has been at this for 35 years and has supervised more than 500 chick banding, but it doesn’t get any easier.

He told 22News, “Springfield’s always tougher, it’s an aggressive female with protective parenting keeping away any intruder away from the nest. And it’s a window, it’s a little dicey to open and squeeze underneath and you’re at a disadvantage when you stick your head out of that window.”

Banding is necessary for fisheries and wildlife to keep track of the bird’s destinations and travel habits its later life.

The newly banded chicks were returned unharmed to their nest in a matter of minutes.

