Monarch Tower in Springfield goes blue in support of police officers

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – You may have noticed that the Sheraton Springfield Hotel and Monarch Tower looks a little different than usual.

Normally lit up red white and blue, Thursday night Monarch Tower is just blue. This is in conjunction with the “Project Blue Light Ceremony” held at the Springfield police station.

Springfield Mayor Domenic Sarno told 22News having the building lit up is a way to show support for police officers.

“To show respect to each and every one of our police officers for what they do, day in and day out, and the families that stand side by side with them,” Sarno said.

The Monarch Tower will return to its normal colors Friday evening.