WEST SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – While residents are in the process of moving out of four nursing home facilities in Hampden County, Monastery Heights in West Springfield is preparing to take in some of those residents.

As residents and staff look for their next place some are now finding they won’t have to leave Hampden County. With four facilities set to close on June 6th some residents said they would have to travel as far as Pittsfield or Boston.

These are the nursing homes set to close:

• Chapin Center in Springfield

• Willimansett Center West in Chicopee

• Willimansett Center East in Chicopee

• Governor’s Center in Westfield

Monastery Heights is taking in eight residents and helping them with the transition. They also hired a director from one of the four facilities.

“You just always want to be an open door for people who need it whether it’s residents or employment because it really extends the community further,” Dayna Quinones Executive Director, Monastery Heights.

Monastery Heights is also providing furniture for the residents transitioning from the more clinical setting of a nursing home.