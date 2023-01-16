SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – We celebrate the life and work of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. on Monday, the fallen civil rights leader, and minister, which is also recognized as a federal holiday.

This is the only federal holiday designated as a national day of service to encourage all Americans to volunteer in order to improve their communities. The federal holiday honoring the civil rights leader was established in 1983 and was first observed nationwide in 1986.

Doctor King is a notable figure of the Civil Rights movement and he played a pivotal role in the changing tide of civil rights in the United States and is widely known for his “I have a dream speech” where he called for better race relations in Washington, D.C.

King also led several marches and events advocating for the civil and economic rights of African-Americans.

In recognition of the holiday Governor Baker will join Springfield Mayor Domenic Sarno for a Martin Luther King Jr. Day annual celebration. The event is free and open to the public and will begin at 11 a.m. It will feature music, dramatic readings, and many other performances.