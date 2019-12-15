Monday is your last chance to donate to Toys for Tots at 22News

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – We’re down to the wire, the final day is Monday to bring your gift to the 22News Toys for Tots lobby to make sure children in need receive a holiday gift.

Families with smiling faces and good wishes for children in need provided a nonstop flow of Toys for Tots giving during the hours our 22News lobby was open Sunday morning.

22News had explained earlier that the need for giving is more than three times as much as a year ago, when 21,000 children received Toys for Tots.

This year, the U.S. Marine Reserves have 74,000 children on their giving list. Donors have come from all over western Massachusetts.

Chellis Collins of West Springfield told 22News, “We were out for dinner last night with my sister and brother in law. And we said we were coming in today, it’s just an incredible feeling to come in here and see all these toys and know that so many children will get presents, it’s wonderful.”

All weekend long, Marine Corporal Jaylen Campbell has been welcoming families bringing gifts to the 22News Toys for Tots lobby. He remarked about the goodness of donors.

“Everybody that comes in to donate toys, they want to. It’s not something they just have to do. It’s out of the kindness of their hearts and you don’t see that a lot nowadays,” said Campbell.

There’s only one more day to bring a gift that will brighten Christmas for so many deserving children. The Toys for Tots lobby will be open all day Monday until 7:00 p.m.

The Marine Reserves come to pick up the toys early Tuesday morning to make certain all the toys are distributed in time for Christmas morning.