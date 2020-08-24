Monday marks the second anniversary of MGM Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Monday is the two-year anniversary of the opening of MGM Springfield, but due to the pandemic, the casino won’t be able to hold a big celebration.

MGM became the first resort-style casino in Massachusetts when it opened to the public on August 24, 2018. It was then temporarily closed on March 14 of this year due to the pandemic.

It reopened on July 13 with safety precautions and reduced capacity in place.

The casino made $10.7 million in revenue within a little more than two weeks of reopening.