Monday’s heavy rain was much needed after weekend heatwave

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Heavy rain moved through the region Monday night with no major issues, just some minor pooling on roadways.

Area farmers and garden enthusiasts welcomed the rain, although it made for tough travel. Area streets, roads, and highways were soaked, causing drivers to slow down.

While the rain may be an inconvenience during the drive home commute, it’s exactly what the region needs right now.

“It’s been pretty dry,” said Any Grondalski. “I mean we started off pretty wet, but then we went through a dry period. And we just came off a very hot and dry period. So, any kind of rain we get is very welcome right now.”

Grondalski is the nursery manager at Sixteen Acres Garden Center in Springfield. He said the one thing all plants need is to be watered consistently.

“As long as you’re there to water it and give it a good thorough soaking a few times per week your plant material should be fine,” said Grondalski.

The dry summer heat has led to water use restrictions in West Springfield and Northampton.

People are still being asked to limit any non-essential outdoor water-use like watering lawns or washing vehicles. Grondalski said when the ground gets too dry even rainfall like this doesn’t always work.

“Especially if it comes down really hard, it can just run off of the soil and not go deep enough into the soil to get to the plants,” said Grondalski. “So, if somebody has been watering their plants all along and the soil will already have a little moisture in there, and it makes a little easier to soak in.”

So, if you can, keep watering. Another useful tip, make sure the plants you purchase can grow in our climate zone. This is especially true if you buy over the internet.

According to the USDA Plant Hardiness Zone Map, most of western Massachusetts is in zone 5B. Any local garden center can help you pick the proper plants that fall within that zone.