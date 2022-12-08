SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Mayor Domenic Sarno along with Police Superintendent Cheryl Clapprood came calling at Dakin Humane Society Thursday with a $2,300 check. Sarno, Clapprood and Sheriff Nick Cocchi helped raise the money as celebrity bartenders during a recent fundraiser at Gregory’s Restaurant in Wilbraham.

“Sheriff Cocchi, Superintendent Clapprood, and I have done a number of celebrity bartending for great causes, we’ve had some good laughs, and raised money for great causes,” said Mayor Sarno.

Superintendent Clapprood told 22News, “We’ve been having some fundraisers during the month of November and December, we’re taking care of a lot of people, some of my friends and I are animal lovers and we said, ‘what about the animals?'”

Such extra curricular activities not only earn money for worthy causes but assure the everlasting appreciation of agencies being helped when they need that support most.

“It is incredible when the community helps us out, it helps support all of our programs here. We recently took in a transport of over nine dogs and about 20 cats,” said Kaitlyn Holloway from Dakin Humane Society.

The mayor, the police superintendent and the sheriff remain available for future celebrity bartending stints, helping raise money that helps advance efforts for the public good.