CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – Chicopee’s Battle of the Badges earlier this month provided a win-win situation for the cities two high schools along with the Chicopee Boys and Girls Club.

Chicopee Police took the victory over the Fire Department on the ice earlier this month but there were no losers when it comes to dividing the money raised during this friendly inter-department rivalry. Members of both departments were happy to award a $3,500 check to the Boys and Girls Club, half the money raised from the March 2nd game.

“It’s going to go directly back to the kids that we serve,” Jason Reed, Executive Director of the Chicopee Boy and Girls Club, told 22News. “We have a waiting list. We’re trying to get more kids in the Boys and Girls Club. We need more staffing. So all the money raised during the hockey game will go directly back to the kids that we serve.

The other $3,500 raised during the Battle of the Badges will be devoted student scholarship funds at Chicopee High School and Chicopee Comprehensive High School.