Monson along with other communities postpone Halloween

MONSON, Mass. (WWLP) – A number of communities across the state including Monson, have postponed Halloween due to a rainy forecast Thursday.

Trick-or-treating in Monson will now be held on Saturday, November 2nd, from 3:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. Thursday’s forecast is expected to be in the mid-60s, with periods of heavy rain during the day.

While multiple cities and towns in the eastern part of the state have announced postponements, so far, the town of Monson is the only one in western Massachusetts to make the call.

Families in Monson are encouraged to meet in front of 110 Main Street at 5:00 p.m. for a Halloween Parade with costume judging, refreshments, and fun!

If you know of any changes to trick-or-treating plans in your community, you can let us know by e-mailing reportit@wwlp.com.