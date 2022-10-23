MONSON, Mass. (WWLP) – The Monson Arts Council will spotlight the MAC Artist Membership Exhibit on Saturday and Sunday.
According to a news release sent to 22News from the Monson Arts Council, on Sunday, you can see 37 different area artists with more than 90 works of art, each hung up on the first floor of the House of Art in Monson. There will be a reception to enhance the party environment where artists may entertain family and friends and show off their work. Admission is free and open to the public
Artists include:
- Katherine Arcotta
- Laura Asson
- Juliet Bacchas
- Tod Beall
- Jack Broderick
- Diane Brown
- Nancy Bunnell
- Tony Cipriani
- Suzanne DiSessa
- Carol Dunn
- Joyce Emerle
This weekend’s work will feature artists:
- Richard Harper
- Tara Hengeveld
- Nan Hurlburt
- Anna Jacke
- Susan James
- Davis Johnson
- Minoo Khanbabai
- Bernie Kubiak
- Linda Lastoff
- Ellen Marshall
- Loretta Medeiros
- Alan Morin
- Mary Noonan
- Deborah Penna
- Scott Rhoades
- Donna Roy
- Deserie Scheinost
- Kitty Schooley
- Randi Shenkman
- Maureen Solomon
- David Spencer
- Susan Superson
- Richard Swiatlowski
- Susan Tosh