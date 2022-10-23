MONSON, Mass. (WWLP) – The Monson Arts Council will spotlight the MAC Artist Membership Exhibit on Saturday and Sunday.

According to a news release sent to 22News from the Monson Arts Council, on Sunday, you can see 37 different area artists with more than 90 works of art, each hung up on the first floor of the House of Art in Monson. There will be a reception to enhance the party environment where artists may entertain family and friends and show off their work. Admission is free and open to the public

Artists include:

Katherine Arcotta

Laura Asson

Juliet Bacchas

Tod Beall

Jack Broderick

Diane Brown

Nancy Bunnell

Tony Cipriani

Suzanne DiSessa

Carol Dunn

Joyce Emerle

