Monson Black Lives Matter protest sees hundreds of local residents attend

Monson, Mass. (WWLP) – The protest began with speeches from the organizers at Memorial Hall. They then marched down Main Street, with a Monson police cruiser in front of them.

This Black Lives Matter protest attracted a crowd with a wide range of ages.

22News spoke with Monson resident Emmaladd Shepherd who told us he is deeply saddened and angered at countless displays of racism and police brutality in America.

“I’m in tears, I’m angry, I’m depressed. Its just awful and I just had to do something.”

Monson Protest Organizer, Anastasia Tabasco-Flores told 22News that she has experienced racism throughout her life.

“There are people who say racism does not exist. I am here to say as a lived experience that’s not true,” said Tobasco-Flores. “That is what a lot of people are trying to say. We can’t be perfect but we can always try to do better.”

Organizers told 22News this protest was intended to be a peaceful one, and they worked with police to ensure it remained that way. It ended outside the Monson police station.