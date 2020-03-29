Monson confirms first positive case of COVID-19

MONSON, Mass. (WWLP) — The Town of Monson has confirmed its first positive case of COVID-19 on Sunday.

According to a press release sent to 22News, the individual was quarantined prior to testing positive.

The town said no information about the individual will be released with the intent of protecting their right their privacy.

We would like to take this opportunity to remind you to stay home whenever possible and if you do need to leave please practice social distancing, wash your hands often, cover your mouth if you cough or sneeze, and stay informed as the COVID-19 pandemic continues to unfold. The Town of Monson is committed to doing all we can to keep you informed and work with the Commonwealth to get through this together. Evan Brassard Monson Town Administrator

Monson Fire, Police, and the Board of Health will continue to monitor this case as well as follow the policies and procedures created to respond to these types of scenarios.