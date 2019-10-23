Monson family thanks police for effort in helping with boys injury

MONSON, Mass (WWLP) – A Monson Police Officer helped a Monson High School student with an injury while he was at the skatepark on Tuesday afternoon.

Amy Chandler’s son Tyler injured his leg while at the skatepark and Officer Gasperini stopped the bleeding to Tyler’s leg and called an ambulance before his mother could get there. One of Tyler’s friends helped calm him and talked on the phone with his dad while two other friends ran to get help.

Tyler was then helped by EMT’s while taking an ambulance to the emergency room.

The following is a message Tyler’s mother sent to the police department thanking everyone for their help with Tyler.

“Overall, everyone worked together seamlessly and Ty was home later last night with only some stitches and bruises. Confirmation, again, that we have some great people here in Monson. Again, our sincerest thanks!!” -Amy Chandler, Tyler’s Mother.

The police department also shared how proud they were of both Sgt. Gasperini and Tyler’s friends for their quick action and are glad everything went well.