Monson family welcomes home soldier at Bradley International Airport

WINDSOR LOCKS, Conn. (WWLP) – A special homecoming Wednesday night for a returning soldier over at Bradley International Airport and it’s just in time for Veterans Day.

Brendan Baker of Monson returned home after serving nearly a year overseas in Southwest Asia. Brendan’s family gathered at the baggage claim waiting for him, holding up signs welcoming the soldier back home.

Of course, he was greeted with plenty of hugs, especially from his wife and mom. 22News spoke with Brendan’s family who said they are happy he is finally back.

“He left three months after we were married, was gone for our first anniversary, so this is really emotional and I am really happy to have him back,” said Meaghan Baker, Brendan’s wife.

His brother, John Baker told 22News, “Can’t wait to hangout and go skiing with him and go to his second wedding. It’s going to be a great time. He serves our country which is a huge task to put on your shoulders. We appreciate him.

Now that the Baker family is reunited, they said they’re looking forward to spending time together, especially for the holidays.