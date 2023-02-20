MONSON, Mass. (WWLP) – The Monson Fire Department is asking for the public’s help finding some equipment.

Around 9:30 p.m. on Sunday, the Monson Fire Department was sent to a call, and a milk crate containing rachet straps and chains fell off one of their trucks. When a second truck was on its way to the call, they noticed two vehicles loading something into their vehicle on Monument Ave. The fire department believes that it was the milk crate.

(Monson Fire Department)

(Monson Fire Department)

The first car was a small, white hatchback, similar to a Subaru Crossteck style, and then there was a bigger hatchback blue about the size of a Subaru Forester. There was a man with grey hair and possibly a grey beard.

If anyone has any information about this or has a security video in the area, contact the fire department at 413-267-3132.