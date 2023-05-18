MONSON, Mass. (WWLP) – School summer vacation is weeks away and children will be participating in more outdoor activities, including riding their bicycles.

The Monson Fire Department is sponsoring their 2nd annual bike rodeo to teach children of all ages bicycle safety, hand signals and the importance of wearing a helmet.

The bike rodeo is being held on Sunday, May 21, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Monson Fire Department, located at 200 Main Street.

There will be an obstacle course where participants can test their skills and agility, as well as other family activities, and snacks.

The event is free and open to the public. All children should already be able to ride a bike. Registration is not necessary but appreciated. Call the station to register or get more information: 413-267-3132.