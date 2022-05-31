MONSON, Mass. (WWLP) – At around 10:30 a.m. this morning, Monson firefighters were called to an accident on High Street and Margaret Street involving a car and motorcycle.

According to a social media post by Monson Fire Department, Monson Police, and Monson Fire Department responded to the call. It was determined that a car exited Margaret Street, which is controlled by a stop sign, into the path of a motorcycle traveling north on High Street.

MAP: High Street and Margaret Street in Monson

The driver of the car was cited and the driver of the motorcycle was taken to the hospital with minor injuries.

Monson Fire Department is also warning motorists to be extra vigilant for motorcycles, bicycles, and pedestrians.