MONSON, Mass. (WWLP) – Earlier Friday afternoon, Monson firefighters were called to a brush fire on Stafford Road.

According to a social media post by the Monson Fire Department, with high winds, the brush fire was quickly moving across the ground and threatening structures. Residents in the area deployed their garden hoses and kept the fire at bay until the firefighters arrived.

The fire took about 1 hour to put out with the help of the Stafford Fire Department. Approximately 1 acre of woods burned, there were no injuries reported.