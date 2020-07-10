Monson firefighters rescue hawk caught in net

MONSON, Mass. (WWLP) – The Monson Fire Department was able to successfully rescue a hawk stuck in some netting Friday afternoon.

The Police and Fire Departments in Monson were alerted around 12:30 p.m. of a hawk caught in a net.

Firefighter Jacob Haley climbed up the pole with a ladder and removed the hawk from the net. Once on the ground, the Monson Fire Lieutenant and Haley worked together to remove the rest of the net from the hawk’s talons.

The hawk has been turned over to a bird of prey rehabilitation facility but the Monson Fire Department said it was alive and well when sent off.