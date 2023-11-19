MONSON, Mass. (WWLP) – Monson will be holding its 9th annual Military Care Package Drive on Sunday.

According to their Facebook page, they are looking for donations for care packages and help packing and sending them off to troopers. Care packages from home mean a lot to the men and women who can not come home for the holidays.

The packages are sent to those who are from Monson who either have a residence there or have family that are still living in Monson.

Senator Fattman, State Representative Brian Ashe, and many veterans will be there to speak about the importance of supporting the military and their families. They plan on sending 64 boxes to those in need this year and have already raised over $7,000.

The drive will be held at 1:00 p.m. on Sunday at the Monson Polish Club on Bliss Street in Monson.