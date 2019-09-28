Monson holds food truck festival raising money to fight cancer

MONSON, Mass. (WWLP) – Vendors, eaters and fun-seekers came together in Monson to raise money to fight cancer Saturday.

The Monson food truck festival benefited the Dana-Farber Cancer Institute.

Hungry patrons enjoyed Gyros, Kettle Korn, fried fish and other grilled food.

Bounce houses, giant darts and face painting added a fun way to stay hungry.

Sarah Milanczuk of East Longmeadow told 22News what she was enjoying about the festival. “This is probably one of the best. I like how there is all the different activities as well, with the food,” said Milanczuk.



The festival had a goal of raising $20 thousand for Dana-Farber.