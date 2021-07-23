Monson honors 50th anniversary of postal worker

MONSON, Mass. (WWLP) – At a time when some are questioning what happened to America’s work ethic, the town of Monson honors a Postal worker whose been on the job 50 years with no plans to retire.

As John Malo reached his golden anniversary on the job at the Monson post office, he was honored by his family, his townspeople he’s served for so many years and the postal service. It was a glorious day for the 71 year old whose so proud of his work ethic and his commitment to his neighbors.

John Malo said, “I grew up here and worked here. I’ve been in the office for 50 years. People I wait on now, the kids and the parents and the grandparents of the people that live in the town of Monson.”

His postmaster Curtis Williams saluted John Malo with priceless recognition. They’ve worked together for more than 20 years.

Curtis Williams said, “He’s a very humble person, ands well liked in town. 50 years in the post office, he deserves recognition, and that’s what we are doing today.”

Across the street at town hall, a banner unfurled honoring John Malo. His son Scott saluting his dad’s work ethic.

Scott said, “It’s just showing up every day, when you’re required to, show up. 50 years doing, do your job, show up. A lot of people are depending on you.”

This was no retirement party by any means, John Malo will be back on the job Monday morning as he begins his 51st year of serving the people of his hometown.