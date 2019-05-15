Monson PD: Car of missing elderly man from Chicopee seen on Route 32

MONSON, Mass (WWLP) – Monson police are asking people to be on the lookout after the car of a missing man from Chicopee was seen on Route 32 Wednesday morning.

According to the Monson Police Department, they confirmed that the car of 72-year-old Alan Perry was seen driving South on Route 32 Wednesday morning.

Police are asking residents to call 911 if they see Perry or his car.

The Brimfield Police Department said on their Facebook page that the man may be at the Brimfield Antique Fair. People are asked to call police at 413-245-3442 if they see him or his vehicle.

Chicopee Police Officer Mike Wilk told 22News, Perry is an “at-risk-elderly person” who has been missing since 9 a.m. Tuesday after he left his home.

Perry is described as being 5’11″ tall and weighing about 240 pounds. He has gray hair, brown eyes, and was last seen wearing a denim jacket with jeans.

Find 22News on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram; send your news tips to reportit@wwlp.com.