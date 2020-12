MONSON, Mass. (WWLP) – The Monson Police Department has welcomed a new four-legged officer, Rex!

Rex, a two-year German Shepard, recently completed his certification in patrol work and narcotics detection with his handler, K9 Officer David Rondeau.

The department said Rex has already proven himself completing several successful searches.

“Please stop by to say hello if you see this team out and about,” the police department stated.