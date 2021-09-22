Monson Police: Driver charged after leaving autistic child inside school van for hours

MONSON, Mass. (WWLP) – A school van driver was charged with reckless child endangerment after she allegedly left an autistic student in the vehicle for several hours last week.

Sergeant Szymanski of the Monson Police Department told 22News Springfield resident, 45-year-old Erica DeJesus, was criminally charged in connection with the September 16 incident.

A report filed with the police department alleges DeJesus left a three-year-old autistic child who attended Quarry Hill Community School without supervision inside the school van for three hours. School officials realized the child was missing after they reached out to the child’s parents asking about their absence.

The three-year-old was found inside the school van, safe, and in a car seat, Sgt. Szymanski said. Monson Public Schools Superintendent Dr. Cheryl Clarke in a statement to 22News said, “The district is taking this very seriously and is conducting a full investigation.”

Criminal charges against DeJesus were filed three days after the incident occurred.