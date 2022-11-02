MONSON, Mass. (WWLP) – Monson police are investigating a home on May Hill Road Wednesday evening after they discovered there may be a person with a firearm inside.

According to Monson Police, around 5:30 p.m. officers were called to a home on May Hill Road near Bumstead Road for a well being check. When they arrived, officers learned there was possibly a person inside the home with a firearm. Our crew in the area could see the road blocked off and armed police officers outside of a home.

22News did get calls from viewers in the area saying they were asked to temporarily shelter in place. 22News has contacted the Monson Police Department but they were unable to provide any information at the time.

Officers from Monson, Hampden, Palmer, East Longmeadow, and State Police are in the area attempting to make contact with the person inside the home. Police say there is no threat to the public.

22News will continue to following this story and will update this article as soon as more information is available.