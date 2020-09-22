Monson police looking for individual who left gallons of used hydraulic oil along road

MONSON, Mass. (WWLP) – Police are seeking the public’s help in identifying the person(s) responsible for leaving gallons of used hydraulic oil along Reimers Road in Monson Monday afternoon.

The Monson Police Department said the 25 gallons of used hydraulic oil was left along the road sometime between 1 p.m. to 4 p.m.

Photo: Monson Police Department

Photo: Monson Police Department

Photo: Monson Police Department

The oil was left in containers and it also spilled onto the roadway at various locations along Reimers Road, police said.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Monson Police Department at (413) 267-5136.