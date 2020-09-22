Monson police looking for individual who left gallons of used hydraulic oil along road

Hampden County

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Photo: Monson Police Department

MONSON, Mass. (WWLP) – Police are seeking the public’s help in identifying the person(s) responsible for leaving gallons of used hydraulic oil along Reimers Road in Monson Monday afternoon. 

The Monson Police Department said the 25 gallons of used hydraulic oil was left along the road sometime between 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. 

  • Photo: Monson Police Department
  • Photo: Monson Police Department
  • Photo: Monson Police Department

The oil was left in containers and it also spilled onto the roadway at various locations along Reimers Road, police said. 

Anyone with information is asked to call the Monson Police Department at (413) 267-5136

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Only on WWLP.com | Digital First

More Digital First

State Police Overtime Scandal

More State Police Overtime Investigation

Trending Stories

Donate Today