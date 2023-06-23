MONSON, Mass. (WWLP) – The Monson Police are asking for the public’s help in identifying a suspicious vehicle.

According to the Monson Police Department, a vehicle with Connecticut plates was seen in the area of Peck Brothers Road Wednesday and then pulled into the driveway of a residence on Ayers Road on Thursday night. The occupants of the vehicle were confronted by a witness who said that they pointed to a relatively new car parked in their driveway and asked if it happened to be for sale. The vehicle was not for sale.

(Monson Police Department)

(Monson Police Department)

(Monson Police Department)

(Monson Police Department)

(Monson Police Department)

Monson police were able to determine that one of the persons who have a relationship with the owner of the car seems to have an attraction to dirt bikes as well.

Police are asking residents to be on the lookout for the dark gray colored 2020 Honda Accord with CT registration BD-97354. The occupants are described as two Hispanic men in their 30s. If you have any information or saw the vehicle, the Monson police say to call 911 immediately to determine their true intentions.