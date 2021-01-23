Monson Police reports car break-ins overnight

MONSON, Mass. (WWLP) – The Monson Police Department announced numerous reports of cars being entered overnight.

The car break-ins were reportedly at Bogan Road and Lakeside Drive.

The police are asking residents to check their vehicles and contact them if they believe someone entered their car.

If any residents living in these areas have security camera footage that may depict any sort of suspicious activity, they are encouraged to contact the police at 413 893 9500.

Monson Police also wants to remind everyone to lock their cars and be sure to remove all key fobs from vehicles.

