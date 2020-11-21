Monson Police seeking suspect who stole ATV

Photo: Monson Police Department

MONSON, Mass. (WWLP) – Police are trying to find out who stole an ATV from a residence in Monson on Halloween.

The Monson Police Department said the ATV, a 2005 Yamaha Raptor, was stolen from a home on Nieske Road on the morning of October 31, 2020.  

A low-quality photo provided by police shows a black and white truck, suspected to be involved in the theft.  

Monson Police are asking anyone with additional information about the theft or anyone with video from a home security system from around 2 a.m. to 2:30 a.m. that morning and might have captured the vehicle to contact them at (413) 893-9500. 

You can leave a message for either Lt. Gasperini at ext. 119 or Sgt. Adam Szymanski at ext. 116. 

