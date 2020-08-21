Monson Police warning public of person offering ‘COVID assessments’

MONSON, Mass. (WWLP) – The Monson Police Department is warning the public of a person who was allegedly going door to door offering ‘COVID assessments’ in the area.

According to Monson Police, they received a call regarding a person operating an electric scooter in the area of Bethany Road who was going door to door and offering COVID assessments.

Police have not yet located the person or identified the authenticity of the services he’s offering. If you have any information or have encountered this person you are asked to contact police at 413-893-9500.

Before committing to any services related to COVID-19, residents are encouraged to contact their primary care physician or seek online resources.