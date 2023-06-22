MONSON, Mass. (WWLP) – The Town of Monson postponed the Summerfest Fireworks event scheduled for this weekend due to inclement weather.

The Summerfest fireworks were scheduled for Saturday, June 24th with a raindate on Sunday, June 25th. However, due to scattered thunderstorms in the forecast for this weekend. According to Booth Coordinator Peter Matrow, a rescheduled date has not yet been announced but are considering July 15th or July 22nd.

“This decision was made in the interest of the safety of our citizens, visitors, entertainers, vendors, and committee members,” Peter Matrow said in a statement sent to 22News.

The Summerfest parade and activities are scheduled to take place on Tuesday, July 4th at 9 a.m.