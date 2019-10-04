Monson Public Schools hosts special olympics

MONSON, Mass. (WWLP) – For the second consecutive year, Monson Public Schools hosted the Special Olympics Unified games involving students from throughout Eastern Hampden and Hampshire counties.

More than 200 boys and girls participated in a variety of athletic activities at the Granite Valley School athletic field Friday.

Monson High School students supervised the children from seven neighboring communities including Palmer, Ware, Belchertown, Hampden-Wilbraham, and Ludlow.

Tara Mercer works with special needs students in Ware schools. She told 22News what special olympics means to these children.

“These places are just incredible for these kids,” Mercer said. “It gives them a chance and an opportunity to get out in the community, enjoy other kids and put a smile on their face, it is really a warm feeling.”

Hundreds of parents and grandparents cheered from the sidelines as these children with disabilities did themselves proud as special olympians.