Monson residents send holiday care packages to military members

MONSON, Mass. (WWLP) – The community of Monson gathered Friday night to pack and send holiday care packages to military members all over the world.

Families of active-duty military joined with volunteers to pack boxes to send to their loved ones.

The packages were filled with treats like beef jerky, drinks from Tree House Brewery and hand written cards from local school children.

Some even included pictures from a photo booth.

Fundraising efforts over the last two months yielded $7,000 which will be divided among the recipients.

“Monson is a community where everyone does whatever they can to help the community,” resident Karen King told 22News. “What we realized is that our military members needed a little extra love around the holidays and that their parents did as well.”

The boxes will ship to 29 service members in eight countries spread across four continents.