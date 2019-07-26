Monson residents upset about removal of ‘landmark rock’

MONSON, Mass. (WWLP) – Several Monson residents are upset about the removal of a ‘landmark rock’ in their neighborhood.

The painted rock was located at the corner of May Hill and Bumstead Roads. On Thursday, the rock was being broken down for removal.

“The rock or ledge is being removed in the interest of public safety as it is a sight restriction at the intersection,” Monson Highway Department Surveyor John Morrell told 22News.

A comment thread about the rock’s removal on Monson’s Facebook community forum has more than 230 comments. Many current and former residents recalled their memories about the rock– whether it be childhood play or touching it for good luck on the half-marathon route.

