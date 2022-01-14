Monson Savings Bank announces $15k in donations for local charities

MONSON, Mass. (WWLP) – Monson Savings Bank’s annual Community Giving Initiative invited members of the communities that the bank serves to cast their votes for local charities that they believe should receive donations.

According to the news release sent to 22News, 3,500 votes were casted to vote for their favorite non-profit. In total, 373 organizations were among the list of nominated non-profits. Now that the votes have been tallied, Monson Savings Bank is donating a total of $15,000 among the top ten vote recipients to stay true to their longstanding mission of supporting of local communities.

“We extend a warm congratulations to the following top ten recipients of votes received through the Monson Savings Bank 2022 Community Giving Initiative,” said Dan Moriarty, President and CEO of Monson Savings Bank. “Each and every origination is a well-deserving non-profit and it is clear why they were chosen by our community members. Each non-profit provides tremendously valuable resources to our communities and their residents.”

2022 Monson Savings Bank Community Giving Initiative Recipients: