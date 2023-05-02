MONSON, Mass. (WWLP) – Monson Savings Bank has announced that the bank will once again be hosting free community shred days, which allows members of the community to dispose of documents securely.

Similar to previous years, the bank will be partnering with PROSHRED of Wilbraham for the series, welcoming the public to discard their personal documents in a safe, and secure way. All are welcome to attend the shredding events, and they are scheduled to begin as soon as Saturday, June 10.

Saturday, June 10: 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. – 15 Somers Rd in Hampden

Saturday, September 23: 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. – 136 West Street in Ware

Saturday, October 14: 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. – 100 Post Office Park in Wilbraham

“We take the protection of information and data very seriously,” says Dan Moriarty, Monson Savings Bank President and CEO. “By partnering with PROSHRED, we are further able to protect our community members by giving everyone a free opportunity to dispose of sensitive documents securely. We welcome everyone to join Monson Savings Bank and the on-site PROSHRED trucks during our Community Shred Days.”

In addition to offering community shred days, Monson Savings Bank also help customers learn the importance of protecting their personal information and identity through the Banks’ Safety and Security blog section.