MONSON, Mass. (WWLP) – Monson Savings Bank recently awarded $28,000 in scholarships to 14 graduating seniors of local high schools.

According to a news release sent to 22News from Monson Savings Bank, they held their annual Monson Savings Bank Scholarship ceremony in Monson on June 14, where students and their loved ones enjoyed refreshments before receiving their scholarships.

The bank awarded $2,000 in scholarships to the following high school seniors:

Rachel Desjardins , Ware Junior/Senior High School

, Ware Junior/Senior High School Tony He , Ware Junior/Senior High School

, Ware Junior/Senior High School Ailis Kealy , Monson High School

, Monson High School Anya Khan , Minnechaug Regional High School

, Minnechaug Regional High School Mia Meccia , East Longmeadow High School

, East Longmeadow High School Callie Orszulak , Ware Junior/Senior High School

, Ware Junior/Senior High School Molly Reilly , East Longmeadow High School

, East Longmeadow High School Domenick Romeo , Monson High School

, Monson High School Ava Ronaldson , Monson High School

, Monson High School Maggie Ronaldson , Monson High School

, Monson High School Juliana Swain , East Longmeadow High School

, East Longmeadow High School Lauren Tomala , Minnechaug Regional High School

, Minnechaug Regional High School Kaitlyn Vedovelli , Monson High School

, Monson High School Matthew Wurszt, Minnechaug Regional High School

“I speak for everyone at Monson Savings when I say that we are tremendously proud of these students for the perseverance they have displayed over these challenging past few years,” said Michael Rouette the EVP and COO of Monson Savings Bank. “We are excited to extend financial support to these students to help offset the costs of pursuing further education. This is just the beginning of a journey for these young people, and we certainly encourage them to stay in touch and share updates on their journey with us.”