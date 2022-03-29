MONSON, Mass. (WWLP) – Monson Savings Bank is celebrating 150 years of serving the local community. The bank was incorporated on March 28 in 1872.

Monday morning’s reception was the kickoff to a year of events focused on building the bank’s relationship with the community. They’ll be working with local non-profits to do things like help kids build their own bikes.

The bank’s CEO & COO told 22News it’s important for them to really get involved in the communities they serve.

“You know, it’s very easy just to cut a check and say thank you, but you need to ensure that you are part of the fabric of the community, and by doing that, you need to be there in all types of situations,” said Michael Rouette, Executive Vice President and COO at Monson Savings Bank.

“We have a passion of being independent, we wanna control our own destiny, we love the communities we serve, being home grown here in Monson, I wanna bring that home town feel to every community we serve,” said Daniel Moriarty, President and CEO at Monson Savings Bank.

Moriarty told 22News one of their main goals for the coming year is to continue to help small businesses in the area grow and remain profitable.