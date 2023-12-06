MONSON, Mass. (WWLP) – Monson Savings Bank extends its heartfelt congratulations to the Theatre Guild of Hampden for concluding a triumphant 2023 season.

The community bank, a proud sponsor, contributed $1,500 to support the local organization’s artistic endeavors.

Photo courtesy of Monson Savings Bank

Michael Rouette, Monson Savings Bank EVP & COO, expressed his admiration for the Theatre Guild of Hampden and the vibrant local arts scene. “Congratulations to all at the Theatre Guild of Hampden on a job well done this year,” said Rouette. “I recognize the immense effort that goes into organizing and executing each production. It is truly remarkable that you consistently deliver three to four productions every year. Thank you for playing a crucial role in keeping the local arts thriving in the Hampden community!”

Founded by Mark Giza and Rick Rubin in 2005, the Theatre Guild of Hampden has dedicated itself to providing quality theater experiences to the Town of Hampden and surrounding communities for nearly 25 years. The nonprofit organization has premiered Broadway shows such as My Fair Lady, The Full Monty, and The Producers. Currently gearing up for Oklahoma, set to debut in April 2024 at The Red Barn at Fountain Park, the Theatre Guild of Hampden continues to enrich the cultural tapestry of the region.

Mark Giza expressed gratitude for the enduring support of Monson Savings Bank. “We are so grateful to have a partner like Monson Savings Bank who is so willing to offer their support year after year,” said Giza. “We are a small, non-profit theatre group that operates solely on donations and ticket sales. So, we couldn’t do what we do without the help of our community partners, like Monson Savings.”