WEST SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – A $500 contribution was made by Monson Savings Bank to the 250th anniversary celebrations of the town of West Springfield.

The Bank’s president and CEO, Dan Moriarty, presented the donation to Sarah Calabrese and Carly Camossi, co-chairs of the 250th celebration committee for the Town of West Springfield.

“Monson Savings Bank is proud to show our support to the wonderful town of West Springfield,” said Moriarty. “In 2022, Monson Savings Bank celebrated our 150th anniversary, so we can certainly relate to how special this milestone is and how important it is to celebrate it. We look forward to seeing all the celebrations that the Town’s committee will be presenting in 2024!”

Both Calabrese and Camossi expressed gratitude to the community bank. “We are very appreciative of Monson Savings Bank’s support,” said Calabrese. “Their contribution will be used to help execute our 250th anniversary celebrations, specifically the 250th Golf Tournament set to take place in July of 2024.”

“The committee is so excited to celebrate our Town’s huge milestone,” added Camossi. “Thank you, Monson Savings Bank, for helping to make these celebrations possible! Monson Savings Bank is such a supportive community partner.”

