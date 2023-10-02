MONSON, Mass. (WWLP) – Monson Savings Bank donated $1,000 to Link to Libraries back in July.

According to a news release from Monson Savings Bank, Link to Libraries is a Hampden-based nonprofit organization whose mission is to give new books to the school and home libraries of children who are in need. Since opening in 2008, the organization has put over 500,000 new books into the hands of children, most of whom never previously owned a book.

This $1,000 donation was part of the 2023 Monson Savings Bank Community Giving Initiative, where the community was given the chance to submit their votes asking for support from their favorite local charitable organizations.

“Monson Savings Bank has a proud history of supporting literacy in our communities,” said Monson Savings Bank President and CEO Dan Moriarty. “Link to Libraries gives our local youth the valuable gift of reading. They provide so many children in our communities with access to books. Because of Link to Libraries efforts, literacy and language skills of our local youth are positively impacted and they are better able to find success in their educational and life journeys.”

“We are grateful for Monson Savings Bank’s continued support of Link to Libraries. Monson Savings is an excellent community partner, not only to our organization but also to many others throughout the local area,” said Laurie Flynn, President and CEO of Link to Libraries. “Thank you to everyone who voted for Link to Libraries in Monson Savings’ Community Giving Initiative. We are excited to put these funds to good use, purchasing books and distributing them to children in need.”