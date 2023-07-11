MONSON, Mass. (WWLP) – Monson Savings Bank donates $1,000 to the Palmer Food Share.

Monson Savings Bank is always looking for ways to help the communities they serve. Back in April, they presented a $1,000 donation to the Palmer Food Share at the Classic Hits 97.7 Food Drive.

The Palmer Food Share is a nonprofit organization dedicated to addressing food insecurity in the Palmer community. Their mission is to provide food to anyone in the area who is in need.

“Monson Savings Bank is excited to present this donation to the Palmer Food Share,” said Dan Moriarty, Monson Savings Bank President and CEO. “We are so thankful to have them as a resource in our community for our neighbors in need. Likewise, we are thankful to Classic Hits 97.7 for organizing this food drive to help support our local food pantry.”

The Palmer Food Share is located at 39 Walnut Street in Palmer. They are open on Tuesdays and Thursdays from 9:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. and donations are always welcome.