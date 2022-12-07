LUDLOW, Mass. (WWLP) – Monson Savings Bank donated $1,000 to the Ludlow Boys and Girls Club to purchase new basketball jerseys.

Monson Savings Bank President and CEO, Dan Moriarty, met with Mechilia Salazar, President & CEO of the Ludlow Community Center/Randall Boys & Girls Club, to present a $1,000 donation to purchase jerseys for three of the Club’s youth basketball teams, according to a news release from Monson Savings Bank.

“Monson Savings Bank is proud to support the Ludlow Boys and Girls Club’s basketball teams,” said Dan Moriarty, President, and CEO of Monson Savings Bank. “On a personal note, sports were an integral part of my childhood and young adulthood. So, I understand how important sports are to these young athletes and the positive impact it will have on their development.”

“We are grateful for Monson Savings Bank’s generosity!” said Mechilia Salazar, President & CEO of the Ludlow Community Center/Randall Boys & Girls Club. “We are so appreciative of our local sponsors, like Monson Savings. They help make it possible for us to host our sports teams and so much more.”

The Ludlow Boys and Girls Club’s mission statement is “To inspire and enable youth and adults to build better communities by providing life-enhancing experiences and programs through which they will realize their full potential as responsible and caring citizens.” The Boys and Girls Club has stayed true to its mission since the 1950s, hosting a preschool, a safe after-school space for elementary and middle school students, and more.