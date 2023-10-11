MONSON, Mass. (WWLP) – Monson Savings Bank recently donated to Shriners Children’s New England in support of their Shriners Cheers for Children event.

According to Monson Savings Bank, the Shriners Cheers for Children event will benefit Shriners Children’s New England, which is a local clinic that provides specialty orthopedic, neuromuscular, cleft lip and palate, and urologic care exclusively to children.

The event is for adults 21 and over and will include food, live entertainment, games, a cash bar, as well as a silent auction. According to their website, the Cheers for Children event will take place on October 20th from 5:30 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. at MGM Springfield. Tickets cost $45 per person.

“On behalf of Monson Savings Bank, we are pleased to help support Shriners Children’s New England. Our donation to Cheers for Children will support the patient care Shriners provides to local children,” said Moriarty. “It is outstanding that parents and guardians have this incredible clinic right in our backyards to count on in a time of need.”

“I would like to extend a thank you to our friends at Monson Savings for their ongoing support of our clinic,” said Perlmutter. “It is partners like them that help make the work we do possible. I look forward to seeing everyone at Cheers for Children!”