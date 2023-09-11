MONSON, Mass. (WWLP) – A $2000 donation has been made by Monson Savings Bank to the 2023 Monson Food Truck & Music Festival.

In the Western Massachusetts town of Monson, the Food Truck & Music Festival has become an annual tradition. This event is a day filled with food, fun, and music for people of all ages! Among the activities are food trucks, vendor tents, live music, face painting, and more. Cooper Jones, Savage Brothers, and Trailer Trash will perform live.

“As a community-focused bank, we are proud to support the festivities happening the Town of Monson,” said Dan Moriarty, President and CEO of Monson Savings Bank. “The Monson Food Truck & Music Festival is always a fun time, and it supports a great cause. We are excited to be a part of the festival again this year!”

One of the event’s founders, Jean Bailey, expressed gratitude to the community bank for its support.

“Monson Savings Bank’s donation has once again touched our hearts,” said Jean Bailey. “Year after year the Bank has stepped up to sponsor the Food Truck & Music Fest. They are a wonderful community partner! We look forward to seeing everyone at the festival.”

The upcoming Monson Food Truck & Music Festival has been met with excitement by Ken Bailey, another of the festival’s founders.

“We are so thankful for the continued support we receive from Monson Savings Bank!” said Ken Bailey “I am looking forward to the festival this year, it is always a great time for a great cause. Fighting cancer is a cause near and dear to my family’s heart, all entry donations will be donated to Dana Farber Cancer Research & The Jimmy Fund, plus three local charities!”

A portion of the proceeds from the event will benefit Dana Farber Cancer Research, The Jimmy Fund, and three local charities. It will take place on Saturday, September 16 from 12 PM to 10 PM at Veteran’s Field in Monson.

